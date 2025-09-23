The Seahawks signed Herbert to the practice squad Tuesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Herbert's addition to the practice squad gives the Seahawks additional depth at running back, which should come in handy if Zach Charbonnet (foot) is unable to play in Thursday's game against the Cardinals. Herbert split his time last season between the Bears and Bengals and finished with 36 carries for 130 yards and a touchdown and 10 catches (on 11 targets) for 25 yards across 14 regular-season games.