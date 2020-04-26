Khalil Tate: Philadelphia bound

Tate has agreed to terms on a contract with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent.

Tate is coming off a senior season at Arizona in which he threw for 1,954 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions across nine starts in addition to compiling 413 rushing yards and three scores. The Eagles are officially listing him as a wide receiver, however, a hint that the team intends to test whether Tate's athleticism will lend him to a position shift at the NFL level.