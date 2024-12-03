The Eagles signed Blasingame to the practice squad Tuesday.

Blasingame started the 2024 regular season on the Bears' active roster, but he appeared in just two games due to hand and knee injuries. He was released by Chicago on Oct. 25, but the 28-year-old full back has found a new home in Philadelphia, and he could be elevated to the active roster should the Eagles be in need of added run blocking out of the backfield.