Khari Blasingame: Heading to Minnesota
The Vikings are expected to sign Blasingame as an undrafted free agent, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Blasingame was productive in his time with Vanderbilt, rushing for 997 yardes and 15 touchdowns in 33 career games. He adds versatility in the passing game as well, as he caught 25 passes for 320 yards and a touchdown last season. Blasingame figures to fight for a roster spot in the backfield and on special teams in 2019.
