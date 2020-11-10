site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Khari Lee: Let go from practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Lions cut Lee from the practice squad Tuesday.
Lee spent less than a week with the practice squad before being shown the door. The 28-year-old tight end hasn't played since gearing up in two games for the Bills back in 2018.
