Khyri Thornton: Waived by Giants
Thornton was waived by the Giants on Monday.
Thornton signed with the Giants in late November but was a healthy scratch for both games he was with the team. He'll be free to sign with another team if he clears waivers.
More News
-
Giants' Khyri Thornton: Signs with Giants•
-
Lions' Khyri Thornton: Cut loose by Detroit•
-
Lions' Khyri Thornton: Officially activated•
-
Lions' Khyri Thornton: Reinstated but uncertain to rejoin Lions•
-
Lions' Khyri Thornton: Suspended six games•
-
Lions' Khyri Thornton: Signs two-year contract with Lions•
-
Fade your Eagles? Mike Evans?
Heath Cummings discusses the Eagles without Carson Wentz and whether you can keep starting...
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...