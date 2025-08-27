The Chargers signed Vidal to the practice squad Wednesday.

Vidal couldn't earn a spot on Los Angeles' initial 53-man roster entering Year 2, but the 2024 sixth-round pick will stick around in an emergency reserve role on the practice squad. Across 10 regular-season appearances as a rookie in 2024, Vidal rushed just 43 times for 155 yards (3.6 YPC) and zero touchdowns. He also secured five of nine targets for 62 yards and one score.