The Chargers waived Vidal on Tuesday.

The 2024 sixth-rounder entered training camp in the mix for a depth role behind Najee Harris (eye) and rookie Omarion Hampton. Vidal wasn't the most efficient runner across three preseason games, finishing with 25 carries for 69 yards (2.8 YPC) and two touchdowns. With Harris expected to be activated off the NFI list and Hampton slated to see a meaningful workload out of the backfield, Vidal ultimately lost out to Hassan Haskins for the third and final RB roster spot on the Chargers' 53-man roster. Vidal turns 24 years old Thursday and has just one NFL season under his belt, so he should garner interest on the waiver wire from teams looking to add depth at running back.