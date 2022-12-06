Merritt reverted back to the Saints' practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Merritt was promoted to New Orleans' active roster ahead of Monday's matchup versus the Buccaneers, accounting for his first game action of the 2022-23 campaign. The 25-year-old played 11 offensive snaps and 17 special-teams snaps but ultimately failed to record any statistics in the contest. Following Tuesday's transaction, Merritt is now slated to continue serving as added wide receiver depth for the Saints.