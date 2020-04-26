Play

Kirk Merritt: Lands in Miami

Merritt agreed to a contract with the Dolphins on Sunday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

The 6-foot, 215-pound wideout was able to find a home quickly after he failed to hear his name called on Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday. As a senior at Arkansas State last season, Merritt finished with 70 receptions for 806 yards and 12 touchdowns in one of the FBS' more pass-happy attacks. He'll be vying for a depth role in the Miami receiving corps this summer.

