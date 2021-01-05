site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Kirk Merritt: Lands on practice squad
1 min read
Merritt reverted back to Miami's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Merritt was brought up from the practice squad ahead of Week 17, but he was ultimately inactive. He appeared in one game this season, playing seven snaps on special teams and one on offense.
