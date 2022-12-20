site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Kirk Merritt: Reverts to practice squad
Merritt reverted to the Saints' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Merritt played nine special teams snaps in the Week 15 win over Atlanta, but he didn't see the field on offense. The 25-year-old wide receiver remains stuck on one career NFL catch.
