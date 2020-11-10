Merritt reverted to the Dolphins' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Merritt only reached the field for a total of seven special-teams snaps and one offensive snap during Sunday's 34-31 win over the Cardinals, failing to make a statistical contribution on a limited workload. With his NFL debut now in hand, the undrafted rookie from Arkansas State shifts his focus on earning another trip to the active roster in the near future. With Preston Williams (foot) deemed day-to-day, and Lynn Bowden currently residing on the reserve/COVID-19 list, there remains a possibility Merritt will be back in the mix for an active roster spot Week 10 against the Chargers.