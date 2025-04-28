Hudson is slated to sign with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The wide receiver transferred to UCF ahead of the 2022 campaign and started 34 games over the next three seasons, recording 47 catches for 770 yards and four touchdowns in 2024, a 44-900-8 line in 2023 and a 39-641-7 line the year before that. If he stays with Carolina, he should have a chance to compete for a spot in a receiving corps led by the team's first-round picks the last two years, Tetairoa McMillan and Xavier Legette, and veteran Adam Thielen.