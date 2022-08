Smith (undisclosed) was waived by the Eagles on Tuesday with an injury designation, Chris McPherson of the team's official site reports.

Smith is dealing with an undisclosed injury and if he clears waivers, he'll revert to the Eagles' injured reserve list, ending his 2022 season barring an injury settlement. The 24-year-old has yet to make his NFL debut and could have to wait another year for his next shot.