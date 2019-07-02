Koda Martin: Waived/injured by Chargers
Martin was waived/injured by the Chargers due to an undisclosed injury.
Martin was a long shot to carve out a role in Los Angeles even if he'd stayed healthy. Offensive lineman Brant Weiss replaced the undrafted free agent out of Syracuse on the Chargers' 90-man roster.
