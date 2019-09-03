The Panthers waived/injured Amichia (undisclosed) on Friday, per the NFL transactions page.

Amichia was unable to secure a backup spot with the Panthers, so he was let go. When he clears waivers, he'll head back to the injured reserve where he'll remain until he reaches an injury settlement with the Panthers.

