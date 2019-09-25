The Panthers waived Amichia (undisclosed) with an injury settlement Tuesday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Amichia had been on the team's injured reserve since Sept. 6, and it's still unclear what injury he's dealing with at this time. Now that he's been officially let go, the 2017 sixth-round pick will hope to get healthy, and latch on as a depth lineman elsewhere.

