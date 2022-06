Harvell-Peel (hamstring) was waived from injured reserve by the Texans on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Harvell-Peel reached an injury settlement with the Texans on Wednesday and was cut. He was waived with an injury designation in May before reverting to IR, but the team ultimately decided to move on. The safety went undrafted in the 2022 Draft and now will look to find another opportunity elsewhere.