Kolby Listenbee: Waived/injured by Colts
Listenbee was waived by the Colts with an undisclosed injury Friday, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
Listenbee joined Indianapolis' practice squad in December and signed a reserve/future deal with the team in January. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and the 24-year-old would revert to injured reserve if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
