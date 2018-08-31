Ealy was waived by the Cowboys on Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Ealy was a second-round pick of the Panthers in 2014, and recorded at least four sacks in each of his first three NFL seasons. After a down year with the Jets last season in which the 26-year-old logged only 14 tackles and one sack, it seems that a comeback season with the Cowboys wasn't in the cards. Ealy will become an unrestricted free agent if he clears waivers unclaimed, and look to stick more firmly elsewhere around the league.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos

    Draft Day Cheat Sheet

    Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 5.0

    When's the right time to draft a tight end? Whether you're chasing Gronk or seeking a streamer,...

  • odell-beckham-jr-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 5.0

    With the regular season almost here, Dave Richard lays out his latest Wide Receiver Tiers to...