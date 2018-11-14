The Raiders released Ealy on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Ealy signed a contract with the Raiders on Nov. 5, but failed to appear in Sunday's game against the Chargers. The former second-round pick will look to revive his career elsewhere.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • eli-1400.jpg

    Week 11 Streamers

    Eli Manning came through in Week 10, and now he's the No. 1 streamer against the best matchup...

  • NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

    Week 11 Big Questions

    Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...

  • NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

    Week 11 Waiver Wire

    With six more teams on bye in Week 11, you're going to need some help from the waiver wire....