McKinstry had his surgically-repaired foot re-checked Tuesday, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relaying that doctors deemed the cornerback's recovery to be on track and as expected.

During his NFL Scouting Combine medical evaluations last month, McKinstry was discovered to have a Jones fracture in his right foot. Since then, he's had the issue addressed and is expected to be 100 percent before training camp. The 6-0, 199-pounder, who spent the last three seasons with Alabama, profiles as one of the top options at his position ahead of this month's NFL Draft.