Doctors at the NFL Scouting Combine discovered a Jones fracture in McKinstry's foot, but he's still expected to work out at Alabama's pro day before undergoing surgery this spring, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The potential first-round pick is expected to recover in time for training camp but presumably will miss spring practices. McKinstry and Alabama teammate Terrion Arnold are regarded as two of the better cornerbacks in a draft that looks strong at the position but doesn't have a runaway No. 1 guy.