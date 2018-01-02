Korey Robertson: Declares for Draft

Robertson has opted to forego his senior season at Southern Mississippi and will declare for the NFL Draft, Jason Munz of the Hattiesburg American reports.

Robertson played a big role for Southern Miss during his redshirt junior year, recording 76 receptions for 1,106 yards and 12 touchdowns. According to Robertson, "I have talked to several (NFL general managers) and have a grade of mid-rounds. And I was comfortable with that, or even later rounds."