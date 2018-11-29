Toomer was released by the Packers on Wednesday.

Toomer was released to make room for safety Eddie Pleasant on the 53-man roster. The seventh-year veteran played 12 defensive snaps and 100 special teams snaps across seven games with the Packers this season, during which time he recorded three tackles. He'll be free to search for a depth role elsewhere in the league if he goes unclaimed on waivers.

