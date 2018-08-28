Kirven (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Cowboys on Tuesday, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.

It is unclear what injury Kirven is dealing with at this time. He was competing for a role providing depth on the team's offensive line before being waived/injured. He will presumably clear waivers and land on Dallas' injured reserve where he will remain for the rest of the season unless both parties can come to terms on an injury settlement.