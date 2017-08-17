Play

Brown was cut Thursday by the Titans, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Brown had been dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him on the sidelines for the past week. It appears as though the injury may have been what ultimately cost the defensive end a spot on the Titans' final roster.

