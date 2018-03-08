Kraig Urbik: Calls it quits after nine seasons
Urbik announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday via a post on his personal Twitter account.
Urbik, a 2009 third-round pick, spent nine years in the NFL with the Steelers, Bills and Dolphins, appearing in 100 regular-season contests (63 starts). The 32-year-old didn't suit up in 2017 after the Dolphins cut him in training camp while he was tending to a knee injury. Urbik noted that his slow recovery from the injury played a factor in his decision to retire, as he didn't believe he was capable of performing at the level he had in previous years.
