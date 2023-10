Boyd (hip) was released by the Cardinals on Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Boyd had appeared in all four games for the Cardinals this season, but he exited early Week 4 against the 49ers and saw action only on special teams. Although there is not a clear reason for why he was released, Arizona has Garrett Williams (knee), Dennis Daley (ankle) and Myjai Sanders (hand) all eligible to return from the NFI list or IR this week.