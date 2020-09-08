site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Krishawn Hogan: Cut loose by Titans
RotoWire Staff
Sep 8, 2020
Tennessee cut
Hogan on Saturday, Erik Bacharach of the Nashville Tennessean reports.
Hogan didn't make the Titans' initial practice squad, per Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville. He appeared in eight contests with the Saints last season, during which span he contributed on special teams and had one four-yard catch.
