The Colts signed Hogan to their practice squad Friday.

Hogan's addition to the practice squad came with the release of fellow wideout K.J. Brent. The 23-year-old was waived by Indianapolis to begin the season, and will work to earn a depth role and return to the team. Hogan played 24 total snaps on defense and special teams with the Colts last season.

