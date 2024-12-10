Wilkerson reverted to the Raiders' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Wilkerson was limited to nine snaps on special teams in Sunday's 28-13 loss to the Buccaneers. It was the third and final time the Raiders were allowed to elevate Wilkerson from the practice squad, and Las Vegas would have to signed the 27-year-old wide receiver to the active roster in order for him to keep playing in black and silver.
