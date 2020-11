Wilkerson traveled to New York with the Patriots and could be activated for Monday's game against the Jets, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

The transaction likely won't become official until Monday afternoon, but it's expected at this point because the Patriots' only healthy wide receivers are Jakobi Meyers, Damiere Byrd and Gunner Olszewski. The undrafted rookie out of Southeast Missouri State was highly productive in his senior season, generating a 71-1, 350-10 line.