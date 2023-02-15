Wilkerson (concussion) was waived from injured reserve by the Patriots on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Wilkerson suffered a concussion during training camp and was ultimately forced to miss the entire 2022 campaign. The 26-year-old played in three games for the Patriots during the 2021 season recording four catches on eight targets for 42 yards and two touchdowns. Once he can prove he is healthy, he'll likely look for a new opportunity in 2023.