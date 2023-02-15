The Patriots waived Wilkerson (concussion) on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Wilkerson suffered a concussion during training camp and ultimately spent the entire 2022 campaign on injured reserve. The 26-year-old previously played in three games for the Patriots during the 2021 season, recording four catches on eight targets for 42 yards and two touchdowns. He'll likely look to find work elsewhere ahead of OTAs.
More News
-
Patriots' Kristian Wilkerson: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Patriots' Kristian Wilkerson: Likely out preseason Week 3•
-
Patriots' Kristian Wilkerson: Suffers concussion•
-
Patriots' Kristian Wilkerson: Suffers head injury Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Kristian Wilkerson: Carted off field Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Kristian Wilkerson: Catches eight passes Thursday•