Kristian Wilkerson: Let go by Buffalo
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Bills cut Wilkerson from the practice squad Tuesday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.
Wilkerson joined the Bills' practice squad in late August after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He was not elevated to the active roster through the Bills' first eight games and will now look to join a team in need of depth at wide receiver. He has appeared in nine regular-season games since entering the league in May of 2020 as an undrafted free agent.