The Bills cut Wilkerson from the practice squad Tuesday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Wilkerson joined the Bills' practice squad in late August after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He was not elevated to the active roster through the Bills' first eight games and will now look to join a team in need of depth at wide receiver. He has appeared in nine regular-season games since entering the league in May of 2020 as an undrafted free agent.