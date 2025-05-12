Wilkerson was released by the Raiders on Monday.

Wilkerson inked a reserve/future contract with the Raiders in early January, but the team has now decided to party ways with the 28-year-old wideout. Over the past two seasons, he appeared in five games for Las Vegas, catching two of three targets for 18 yards and a touchdown while playing 99 total snaps (84 offensive, and 15 on special teams). Now a free agent, Wilkerson will look to catch on with a team in need of wide receiver depth.