Kristian Wilkerson: Signs to Bills' practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
Buffalo signed Wilkerson to the practice squad Tuesday.
Wilkerson being signed to the Bills' practice squad coincides with the placement of Gabe Davis (ACL) on IR and Curtis Samuel (elbow/neck) having his 21-day practice window opened. In the event that Samuel isn't cleared to return in time for Saturday's divisional-round game in Denver, Wilkerson could be a candidate to provide emergency depth for Buffalo at wide receiver. He spent time on the practice squads of the Bills and Titans during the regular season.