Buffalo signed Wilkerson to the practice squad Tuesday.

Wilkerson being signed to the Bills' practice squad coincides with the placement of Gabe Davis (ACL) on IR and Curtis Samuel (elbow/neck) having his 21-day practice window opened. In the event that Samuel isn't cleared to return in time for Saturday's divisional-round game in Denver, Wilkerson could be a candidate to provide emergency depth for Buffalo at wide receiver. He spent time on the practice squads of the Bills and Titans during the regular season.