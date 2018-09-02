Kurt Benkert: Clinches practice squad spot
Benkert was announced as one of the Falcons' 10 practice squad members on Sunday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The undrafted rookie's stat line during the preseason was far from impressive (43.8 completion percentage, zero touchdowns and four interceptions), but he possesses the intangibles personality-wise to become a valuable developmental backup for the Falcons. Though Benkert struggled with throwing accuracy during his first summer in an NFL camp, the Falcons see him as a potential replacement for Matt Schaub as the team's future No. 2 quarterback. If Benkert is able to develop into a serviceable option over the next 12 months, he would provide Atlanta with a younger and more affordable option at the position in comparison to Schaub.
