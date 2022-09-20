The 49ers signed Benkert to their practice squad Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Benkert was among many other QBs to workout for the 49ers on Tuesday, but the team apparently didn't need long to decide who would provide added depth at the position. Following the season-ending ankle injury suffered by starter Trey Lance on Sunday against Seattle, the 27-year-old is in line to serve as San Francisco's No. 3 quarterback behind Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy moving forward. Benkert has previously suited up for the Falcons and Packers, but he has yet to attempt an NFL pass.