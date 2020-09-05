Benkert was waived by the Falcons on Saturday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
It would have been a major surprise to see Benkert unseat Matt Schaub for the backup role so Saturday's announcement doesn't come as much of a surprise. Expect to see the undrafted free agent end up on the team's practice squad to start the season.
