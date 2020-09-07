Benkert agreed to join the Falcons' practice squad Saturday, Evan Birchfield of The Falcoholic reports.
Two Cavaliers competed in training camp, but only one could prevail. Matt Schaub, the 2004 draft choice out of Virginia, returns for his age-39 season as the backup to Matt Ryan, while Benkert (undrafted in 2018) is relegated to a practice squad role. Benkert completed 19 of 34 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown in last year's preseason opener against the Broncos, but he suffered a toe injury during that contest and landed on injured reserve. Now recovered, Benkert continues his development within the Falcons' organization as he aims to progress to the active roster.