Kurt Benkert: Time up in Atlanta
RotoWire Staff
The Falcons waived Benkert on Thursday, ESPN.com reports.
Benkert spent the 2020 campaign on Atlanta's practice squad. He's been searching for a chance to make his NFL debut since entering the league back in 2019.
