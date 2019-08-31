The Bills released Coleman on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Coleman had hopes for a depth role in the Buffalo defense, after fellow safety Rafael Bush decided to retire. Per Rapoport, his release could be short lived, as the team could bring Coleman back as early as Sunday following the flurry of roster moves. If that doesn't transpire, the veteran still has the ability to add quality depth to another team elsewhere.

More News
Our Latest Stories