Coleman remains without a team as of early July and the Bills have elected not to bring him back for a second season, Mark Gaughan of The Buffalo News reports.

The Buffalo brass loves its old Carolina connections, but Coleman appeared past his prime last season and at 32 years of age his best bet will likely be in a backup role with a new team in need of secondary depth. The Bills aren't in that boat any more following some offseason signings and draft picks the last couple of years. Coleman finished 2019 with just three tackles and no interceptions on 70 defense snaps, as he was clearly just an insurance safety that ended up helping out on special teams.