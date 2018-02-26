Kurt Coleman: To be released by Panthers

Coleman will be released by the Panthers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Coleman missed four games in 2017 due to knee and ankle injuries, and finished the season with 76 total tackles (51 solo). The biggest reason for Coleman's release is simply the Panthers' desire for cap space, as the safety had a $5.25 million cap hold heading into the offseason. Coleman should have no problem finding a new team for the 2018 season given his veteran leadership and consistency over his nine-year career.