Kurt Coleman: Will be cut by Carolina
The Panthers informed Coleman on Monday that he would be released, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Coleman, a starting safety for the Panthers, missed four regular-season contests in 2017 due to knee and ankle injuries, finishing the campaign with 76 total tackles (51 solo), three pass breakups and a fumble recovery. Though Coleman's performance amounted to a step back from the previous two seasons, Carolina's decision to cut him has more to do with clearing cap space than anything, as the 30-year-old carried a $5.25 million cap hit for 2018. Coleman should have no problem finding work elsewhere given the leadership and experience he's shown in the secondary during his nine-year NFL career.
