Kurtis Drummond: Waived by Texans
Drummond was waived by the Texans on Wednesday, per the league's official transaction log.
The Texans claimed former Raiders linebacker Ben Heeney off waivers Wednesday and apparently needed Drummond's roster spot to make the logistics work. Drummond will be immediately eligible to sign anywhere except Houston, provided he clears waivers.
