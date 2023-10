The Bengals reverted Lassiter to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Lassiter saw his first action of the season Sunday against Arizona and played five offensive snaps, catching his only target for two yards. His elevation was largely due to Tee Higgins sitting out the game with a rib fracture, and Lassiter's likelihood of being elevated for Week 6 against Seattle could again depend upon Higgins' status for that contest.